iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,610 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allstate Corp owned about 2.20% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $257,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

