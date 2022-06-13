iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,820,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

