iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.