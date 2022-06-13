iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612,837 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49.

