iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $69.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

