iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.03. 3,907,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

