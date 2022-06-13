iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 698.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET opened at $24.64 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.