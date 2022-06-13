iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 965,186 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.