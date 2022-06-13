iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.05

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.05 and last traded at $104.89, with a volume of 1501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

