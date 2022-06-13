iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

