iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,899 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.42% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,442,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $13.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.54. The company had a trading volume of 524,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $381.98 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

