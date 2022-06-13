iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.61. 25,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,304. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.30 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.