iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.43

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.43 and last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 6168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

