iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 144.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

