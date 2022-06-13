Ispolink Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $657,725.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,706.08 or 0.99944691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00104845 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

