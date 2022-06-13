J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.38).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 207.30 ($2.60) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.56. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 204.90 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

