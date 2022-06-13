Jenkins Wealth Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.1% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,985. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

