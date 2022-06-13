Jenkins Wealth Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $170.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342,646. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

