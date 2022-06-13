Jenkins Wealth Buys Shares of 151,328 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,722,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jenkins Wealth owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.