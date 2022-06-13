Jenkins Wealth Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Jenkins Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. 38,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,512. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.14 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.