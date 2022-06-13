Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.30. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,121. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.25 and a 12 month high of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.44.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

