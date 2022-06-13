JOE (JOE) Tops One Day Volume of $10.44 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. JOE has a market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00352837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00449511 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 275,605,596 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

