John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF makes up 4.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 8.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $44,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 286.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 422,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JHMD traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,168. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.