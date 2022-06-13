JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $8.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after acquiring an additional 956,919 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

