JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 231,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,241 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $116.87. 436,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,639,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

