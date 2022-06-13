JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management owned 1.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $50.48. 113,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

