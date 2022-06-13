Kabouter Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

