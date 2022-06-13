Kabouter Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kabouter Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for about 10.9% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NICE worth $39,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NICE by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NICE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,778,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NICE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.05.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

