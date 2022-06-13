Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Up 1.7%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at $8,156,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Karooooo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

