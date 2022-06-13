Kebab Token (KEBAB) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $21,593.47 and approximately $41.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00385457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00513245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

