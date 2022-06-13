Kiaro (CVE:KO) Trading Down 20%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 247,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 138,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65.
Kiaro Company Profile (CVE:KO)
Read More
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.