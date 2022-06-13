KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $68,935.80 and approximately $104.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,786.39 or 0.99900830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001865 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.