Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

KIGRY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.52. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

