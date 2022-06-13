KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Decreased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,288 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

NYSE KKR opened at $48.89 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

