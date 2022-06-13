KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of KLA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,448,000 after buying an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 78,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $19.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.05.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.