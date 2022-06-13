Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Acquires £12,900 in Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) insider Balbinder Singh Johal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £12,900 ($16,165.41).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £103.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. Knights Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KGH. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.14) to GBX 165 ($2.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

