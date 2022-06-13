Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About Komo Plant Based Foods (Get Rating)

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

