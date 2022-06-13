Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About Komo Plant Based Foods (Get Rating)
