KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 344.9% in May

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 344.9% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 77,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

