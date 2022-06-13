Kopp Family Office LLC Sells 173,242 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Kopp Family Office LLC lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173,242 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for 24.1% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 1.31% of NeoGenomics worth $55,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 477,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 140,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 203,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

