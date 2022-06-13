Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. 8,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

