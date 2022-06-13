Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,181 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,661,586. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.