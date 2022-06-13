Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,223 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $23.40.

