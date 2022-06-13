Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,671 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.92 on Monday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

