Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,913 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Adobe makes up about 3.0% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $16.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.19. 56,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,179. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

