Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $934,000 in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 174,509 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 292,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,196,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 69,156 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,387. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

