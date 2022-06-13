Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Mimecast comprises approximately 1.5% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after buying an additional 218,759 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME remained flat at $$79.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

