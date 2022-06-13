Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.99. 6,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

