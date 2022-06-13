Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

