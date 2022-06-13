Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPYV stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

