Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 5.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,274. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

